White House says impact of airstrikes on Syrian city of Kobani is limited

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impact of U.S.-led airstrikes against Islamic militants besieging the Syrian city of Kobani will be limited without the help of Syrian opposition fighters on the ground, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

“Now, airstrikes will have an impact. But that impact is constrained by the fact that there aren’t forces on the ground that can follow up on those airstrikes to end that siege,” Earnest said at a press briefing.