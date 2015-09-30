FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 'alarmed' Russia launched Syria air strikes without prior talks: official
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 4:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 'alarmed' Russia launched Syria air strikes without prior talks: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “alarmed” that Russia launched air strikes in Syria without prior military-to-military talks with Washington, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work told lawmakers on Wednesday, calling the move “aggressive.”

Work, speaking to a House panel at a hearing on cyber security, said the United States was still trying to arrange a date and venue for a meeting on Syria among U.S. and Russian military leaders.

“We are alarmed by what happened this morning,” Work said during questioning by the Armed Services Committee in the House of Representatives. “What was agreed by the two presidents is that our militaries would talk so that we would de-conflict operations.”

“I don’t believe it’s a failure,” he added. “I believe it’s an aggressive action by Russia right now in advance of our discussions between our two militaries.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.