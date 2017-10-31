FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pregnant U.S. minor moved to Iraq from Syria: officials
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Pregnant U.S. minor moved to Iraq from Syria: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday that U.S. forces had moved a person who is under 18 years old to Iraq from Syria and two U.S. officials said the minor was a pregnant American.

“U.S. forces recently relocated a minor from Syria safely to Iraq,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she was in the hands of State Department officials in Iraq and would travel back to the United States, although they did not say when.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
