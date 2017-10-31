Pregnant U.S. minor moved to Iraq from Syria: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday that U.S. forces had moved a person who is under 18 years old to Iraq from Syria and two U.S. officials said the minor was a pregnant American.

“U.S. forces recently relocated a minor from Syria safely to Iraq,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she was in the hands of State Department officials in Iraq and would travel back to the United States, although they did not say when.