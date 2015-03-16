FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM says regrets Kerry comments on Syria
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

French PM says regrets Kerry comments on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday that he regretted statements made by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Washington would have to negotiate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Yes, of course,” Valls told France’s Canal+ television when asked if he regretted the comment. Assad, he said, was “responsible for tens of thousands of deaths”.

“There will not be a political solution, there will not be a solution for Syria as long as Bashar al-Assad stays, and John Kerry knows it,” Valls added.

Kerry’s statement on Sunday that the U.S. would have to negotiate with Assad was later clarified by a State Department spokeswoman, saying that he was not specifically referring to Assad, but to his government.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.