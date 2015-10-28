FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Mogherini to attend Vienna meeting on Syria
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Mogherini to attend Vienna meeting on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will take part in an international meeting on Syria in Vienna on Friday, an EU spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The bloc’s absence from talks last week in the Austrian capital involving the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers as well as Saudi and Turkish officials had raised questions about the EU’s role in resolving a conflict that has this year triggered a major crisis in Europe due to the influx of Syrian refugees.

“The European Union is very involved, in terms of what is happening in Syria, to try and get everyone around the table,” the spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Participation in Friday’s talks is being widened to also include Iran and Egypt. France will also take part.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.