German foreign minister says Syria meeting a 'hopeful sign'

VIENNA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday an international meeting on the Syrian conflict was a hopeful sign for Syria and the region as arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia would sit at the table with the others for the first time.

The multi-lateral meeting in Vienna is the first to include Iran in efforts to find a political solution to end the four-year-long Syrian civil war, in which at least 200,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced.

Speaking after arriving in the Austrian capital, Steinmeier said the discussions could prove successful “if we all come and negotiate prepared to really contribute to a de-escalation of the Syrian conflict”.