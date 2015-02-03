White House says authenticating Jordanian hostage video

President Barack Obama pauses while speaking from the White House in Washington, about a video released by the Islamic State militant group purported to show captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive, February 3, 2015. At left is Obama's senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the U.S. intelligence community was working to authenticate a video purporting to show Islamic State burning a Jordanian pilot hostage alive, and it condemned the militant group.

“The United States strongly condemns ISIL’s actions and we call for the immediate release of all those held captive by ISIL,” White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said in a statement, using another acronym for Islamic State.

“We stand in solidarity with the Government of Jordan and the Jordanian people,” she said.