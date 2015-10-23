FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama names Brett McGurk as envoy to coalition fighting Islamic State
October 23, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Obama names Brett McGurk as envoy to coalition fighting Islamic State

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) United States Marine Corps (USMC) General John Allen (C) and Deputy Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday appointed Brett McGurk as his new envoy to the coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the White House said.

McGurk, a long-time White House adviser on Iraq, has been the deputy to General John Allen, who led the global coalition’s campaign against Islamic State since its inception last year. Allen, who served in the U.S. Marines for more than 37 years, is retiring from public service next month, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey

