FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says need to accelerate Turkish help in Iraq, Syria
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2014 / 10:03 PM / 3 years ago

White House says need to accelerate Turkish help in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday emphasized the importance of quickly getting Turkish military help in the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, an issue that came to the forefront this week in the Syrian border town of Kobani.

Lisa Monaco, a top national security aide to President Barack Obama, met with Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan on Friday, part of a series of U.S-Turkish meetings on Turkey’s support for training moderate Syrian fighters.

Monaco “expressed appreciation for Turkey’s support to ongoing U.S. military operations in Iraq and Syria and underscored the importance of accelerating Turkish assistance as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.