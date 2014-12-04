U.S. disclosed failed attempt to rescue American in Yemen

A man, who identified himself as Luke Somers, speaks in this still image taken from video purportedly published by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). REUTERS/ via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday disclosed a failed attempt last month to rescue a U.S. citizen held hostage by al Qaeda’s Yemen branch, saying he was not present at the targeted location but that other hostages were freed.

Luke Somers, 33, an American journalist, was kidnapped in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in September 2013, joining several other foreigners including Westerners held by militant Sunni Muslim armed groups in the volatile Arabian peninsula country.

The U.S. acknowledgement follows the release of a video purporting to show Somers, saying he was looking for “any help that can get me out of this situation.”