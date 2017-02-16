FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
U.S.' Tillerson backs U.N.-led Yemen process, wants unfettered aid
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 6 months ago

U.S.' Tillerson backs U.N.-led Yemen process, wants unfettered aid

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.Joshua Roberts -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday his country backed United Nations-led efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen and called for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across the Gulf state.

"The Secretary underscored the United States’ continued support for the UN-led process ...and noted the urgent need for the unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen," Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

Tillerson earlier held his first meeting on Yemen with counterparts from Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet

