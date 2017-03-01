FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. general says no evidence of YPG attacks from Northern Syria on Turkey
March 1, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. general says no evidence of YPG attacks from Northern Syria on Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. commander in the campaign against Islamic State delivered a robust defense of America's Kurdish YPG allies in Syria on Wednesday, saying he had seen no evidence linking them to attacks on Turkey from Northern Syria in the past two years.

"Of those YPG fighters, I've talked to their leaders and we've watched them operate and they continually reassure us that they have no desire to attack Turkey, that they are not a threat to Turkey, in fact that they desire to have a good working relationship with Turkey," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told a Pentagon news briefing, speaking remotely via video conference.

"And I have seen absolutely zero evidence that they have been a threat to, or have supported any attacks on, Turkey from Northern Syria over the last two years."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

