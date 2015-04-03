FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi provincial council head says Shi'ite paramilitary fighters continue looting in Tikrit
April 3, 2015

Iraqi provincial council head says Shi'ite paramilitary fighters continue looting in Tikrit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Shi‘ite paramilitary fighters continued looting and setting fire to buildings in Tikrit, the head of the city’s governing council and its province of Salahuddin told Reuters on Friday that

Ahmed al-Kraim, the head of the Salahuddin provincial council, told Reuters that the fighters had burnt “hundred of houses” over the last two days in Tikrit.

“Houses and shops were burnt after they stole everything,” Kraim said.  He put the number of torched buildings “in the hundreds”.

“Our city was burnt in front of our eyes. We can’t control what is going on,” Kraim said, who left for Baghdad late Friday afternoon due to the chaos.

