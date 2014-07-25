FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France says resumes flights to Tel Aviv
#World News
July 25, 2014 / 5:54 PM / 3 years ago

Air France says resumes flights to Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said on Friday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv later in the day, the latest major airline to lift a ban on flights to Israel imposed earlier in the week over security concerns.

The airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main hub.

German airline Lufthansa said earlier on Friday it was resuming flights to Israel from Saturday.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
