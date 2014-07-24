FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EASA to lift recommendation to avoid flying to Tel Aviv -spokesman
#World News
July 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

EASA to lift recommendation to avoid flying to Tel Aviv -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Europe’s aviation regulator on Thursday will cancel its warning that recommends airlines do not fly to Israel, after the Federal Aviation Authority cleared U.S. carriers to resume flights.

“We are about to lift the recommendation to avoid flying to the Tel Aviv airport,” said Dominique Fouda, a spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The FAA earlier in the day said it would allow U.S. carriers Delta, United and American unit US Airways to resume flights to Israel’s commercial capital.

On Tuesday it had issued a ban on U.S. carriers from flying to Tel Aviv after a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza fell close to Ben Gurion International Airport. EASA later published its own recommendation and ultimately, 30 foreign airlines canceled flights to Israel the last two days.

Writing by Steven Scheer; editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
