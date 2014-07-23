FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
July 23, 2014 / 12:24 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa suspends services to Israel for another 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is extending a suspension of flights to Israel for another 24 hours, to include Thursday, saying there was not enough new information as to the situation there to justify resuming flights.

Lufthansa and other major U.S. and European airlines had suspended flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as turmoil in Israel and the region intensified. [ID:nL2N0PX1CB]

The suspension affects all flights carried out by Lufthansa Group airlines - Lufthansa, Germanwings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa said 20 flights had been planned for Thursday.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
