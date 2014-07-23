Lufthansa suspends services to Israel for another 24 hours

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is extending a suspension of flights to Israel for another 24 hours, to include Thursday, saying there was not enough new information as to the situation there to justify resuming flights.

Lufthansa and other major U.S. and European airlines had suspended flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as turmoil in Israel and the region intensified. [ID:nL2N0PX1CB]

The suspension affects all flights carried out by Lufthansa Group airlines - Lufthansa, Germanwings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa said 20 flights had been planned for Thursday.