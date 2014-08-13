FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian journalist, three bomb disposal experts, two others killed in Gaza
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Italian journalist, three bomb disposal experts, two others killed in Gaza

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The mother (2nd R) of Palestinian translator Ali Shehda Abu Afash, whom medics said was killed when unexploded munitions blew up, mourns next to his body during his funeral in Gaza City August 13, 2014. An Italian journalist, three Palestinian bomb disposal experts, Abu Afash and another person were killed in Gaza on Wednesday when unexploded munitions blew up, medical officials and police said. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

GAZA (Reuters) - An Italian journalist, three Palestinian bomb disposal experts and two other people were killed in Gaza on Wednesday when unexploded munitions blew up, medical officials and police said.

The explosion was in Beit Lahiya, a town in the northern Gaza Strip that had been the scene of fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants during a month-long war.

A three-day ceasefire, in effect since Monday, has given Palestinians an opportunity to search for unexploded munitions.

Gaza’s police force said it was mourning the deaths of its three men: the head of the local bomb squad, his deputy and another officer, killed when an Israeli shell detonated.

Associated Press video journalist Simone Camilli stands on a balcony with smoke from Israeli strikes billowing in the background, in Gaza City in this August 2014 photo. Italian journalist Camilli, three Palestinian bomb disposal experts and two other people were killed in Gaza on Wednesday when unexploded munitions blew up, medical officials and police said. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo/Handout via Reuters

Italy’s foreign minister, Federica Mogherini, offered the government’s condolences to the family of journalist Simone Camilli and said his death underlined the urgency of finding a lasting solution to conflict in the Middle East.

The Associated Press said Camilli, a video journalist, had worked for the U.S. news agency since 2005.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Pope Francis, who has called repeatedly for a ceasefire in Gaza, led a brief prayer with journalists accompanying him on a visit to South Korea.

“I propose a silent prayer for Simone Camilli, one of yours, who left us today while in service,” he said on board the flight, adding: “These are the consequences of war.”

“Let us hope for peace,” he said, referring to not only to the conflict in Gaza but also fighting in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria. “What is happening now is terrible,” he said.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome and Philip Pullella on papal plane; Editing by Louise Ireland and Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.