Israel to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into Gaza

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to open its borders with Gaza to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into the Palestinian enclave, Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinians on other issues will also be resumed.

“Indirect talks between the two parties over other issues will resume within one month from the start of the ceasefire ... that is set to begin at 1900 Cairo time (12.00 p.m. EDT),” the statement said.