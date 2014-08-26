FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into Gaza
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 26, 2014 / 4:39 PM / 3 years ago

Israel to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to open its borders with Gaza to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into the Palestinian enclave, Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinians on other issues will also be resumed.

“Indirect talks between the two parties over other issues will resume within one month from the start of the ceasefire ... that is set to begin at 1900 Cairo time (12.00 p.m. EDT),” the statement said.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.