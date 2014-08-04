Israel agrees to Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire, official says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel agreed on Monday to an Egyptian proposal for a three-day ceasefire in a four-week-old Gaza war, to start at 0500 GMT on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.

“We agree to begin implementing the Egyptian initiative. If the ceasefire is upheld there will be no need for any presence of (Israeli) forces in the Gaza Strip,” said an official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israeli media reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet had reached the decision in a round of phone calls.