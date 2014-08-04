FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel agrees to Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire, official says
August 4, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Israel agrees to Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel agreed on Monday to an Egyptian proposal for a three-day ceasefire in a four-week-old Gaza war, to start at 0500 GMT on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.

“We agree to begin implementing the Egyptian initiative. If the ceasefire is upheld there will be no need for any presence of (Israeli) forces in the Gaza Strip,” said an official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israeli media reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet had reached the decision in a round of phone calls.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan and Kevin Liffey

