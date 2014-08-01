FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 1:04 AM / 3 years ago

White House urges 'restraint' ahead of new Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it strongly supports the new three-day ceasefire agreed to by Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and urged “restraint” in the hours before the truce begins at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday.

“We urge all parties to act with restraint until this humanitarian ceasefire begins,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House also said it hopes talks can begin “immediately” in Cairo for a longer-term truce.

“We believe the only sustainable way to address Israel’s security concerns and enable Palestinians in Gaza to lead normal lives is through a permanent ceasefire agreement,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

