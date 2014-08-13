Israel and Palestinians agree to extend truce 72 hours: Palestinian official

CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian factions agreed on Wednesday to extend a three-day Gaza truce by an additional 72 hours, a Palestinian official with knowledge of the negotiations in Cairo told Reuters.

“Factions agreed to extend the 72-hour truce for an extended period of three days,” the official said, the sides reaching a deal within minutes of the expiration of the latest ceasefire that halted fighting on Monday. Israel had no immediate comment.