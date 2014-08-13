FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel and Palestinians agree to extend truce 72 hours: Palestinian official
#World News
August 13, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Israel and Palestinians agree to extend truce 72 hours: Palestinian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian factions agreed on Wednesday to extend a three-day Gaza truce by an additional 72 hours, a Palestinian official with knowledge of the negotiations in Cairo told Reuters.

“Factions agreed to extend the 72-hour truce for an extended period of three days,” the official said, the sides reaching a deal within minutes of the expiration of the latest ceasefire that halted fighting on Monday. Israel had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Andrew Roche

