Gaza child, 2, woman, first deaths since truce breakdown: Palestinians
August 19, 2014 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

Gaza child, 2, woman, first deaths since truce breakdown: Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A two-year-old Gaza girl and a woman were killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, making them the first Palestinian deaths in the conflict since the breakdown of a truce earlier in the day, Palestinian health officials said.

Palestinians said Israel launched 35 air attacks, one of them on a house in Gaza City, which killed the woman and the child, which officials initially said was five.

Israel said it ordered retaliatory raids when militants violated a truce by firing rockets at Israel. The ceasefire had been set to expire at 1700 ET.

(The story corrects day in lead paragraph)

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
