Egypt expects Israel, Palestinians to accept 72-hour Gaza truce: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has strong indications from Israel and the Palestinian factions that they will accept a 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza starting at 0500 GMT (1.00 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, two Egyptian diplomatic sources said.

“Egypt has received very strong indicators on the acceptance by all parties of a 72-hour ceasefire starting at 5 a.m. GMT,” one Egyptian source said. Editing by Kevin Liffey

“More delegations are due to arrive to Cairo soon to engage in the Egyptian initiative, which is mainly aimed at an immediate halt to the bloodshed through a comprehensive truce agreement.”