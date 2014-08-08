FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel won't negotiate while fire continues, boy dies in Gaza
August 8, 2014 / 9:19 AM / 3 years ago

Israel won't negotiate while fire continues, boy dies in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) - Israel will not negotiate with the Palestinians about renewing a truce in the Gaza Strip as long as militants continue to launch rockets, an Israeli government official said on Friday.

A first Palestinian fatality was reported in the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire broke down earlier and a boy was killed and six others were wounded following an Israeli air strike near a mosque in Gaza City, Palestinian medical officials said.

Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Giles Elgood

