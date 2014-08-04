FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World should impose Middle East solution : France's Fabius
#World News
August 4, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

World should impose Middle East solution : France's Fabius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - World powers should impose from outside a political solution to halt the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed hundreds in Gaza, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

Fabius issued the statement after a Palestinian official said an Israeli air strike killed 10 people and wounded about 30 on Sunday in a U.N.-run school in the southern Gaza Strip, and Hamas fired rockets at Israel.

“This is why we need a political solution, of which the components are known, and which I believe should be imposed by the international community, because the two parties - despite countless efforts - have unfortunately shown themselves incapable of completing talks,” he said in a statement.

“Ceasefire, imposition of a two-state solution and security for Israel - there is no other way,” he added.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
