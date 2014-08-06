FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Hamas official Marzouk says 'no agreement on extension' of Gaza truce
#World News
August 6, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Senior Hamas official Marzouk says 'no agreement on extension' of Gaza truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Cairo-based Hamas official said late on Wednesday there was no agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians over the extension of a 72-hour Gaza ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday.

Israel said hours ago it was ready to extend the three-day deal beyond a Friday deadline and had sent a delegation back to Cairo on Wednesday to continue talks through Egyptian mediators.

“There is no agreement on the extension of the truce,” Moussa Abu Marzouk wrote on his Twitter feed.

Despite being a member of Hamas’ political leadership, he is not part of the Islamist movement’s inner circle but dealt directly with Egypt during talks it led to broker the ceasefire.

Egyptian officials said late on Wednesday that talks were still under way.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Ireland

