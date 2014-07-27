FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas agrees to new 24-hour truce in Gaza: spokesman
#World News
July 27, 2014 / 10:24 AM / 3 years ago

Hamas agrees to new 24-hour truce in Gaza: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Hamas Islamist militants have agreed to a 24-hour humanitarian truce in its conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip that should start within the hour, the group’s spokesman said on Sunday.

“In response to U.N. intervention and considering the situation of our people and the occasion of Eid, it has been agreed among resistance factions to endorse a 24-hour humanitarian calm, starting from 2 p.m. on Sunday,” Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

There was no immediate word from Israel, which called off its own 24-hour truce earlier in the day after Hamas fired a volley of rockets into southern and central Israel.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; editing by Crispian Balmer

