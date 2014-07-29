FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2014 / 12:33 AM / 3 years ago

Hamas Gaza leader Haniyeh's house hit by Israeli missile, no casualties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli aircraft fired a missile at the house of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh early on Tuesday causing damage but no casualties, Gaza’s interior ministry said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no information on the report but was checking for details.

Haniyeh’s son confirmed the strike on his Facebook page and added that the house of the former Hamas Gaza prime minister was empty.

Hamas said that its TV station Al-Aqsa TV was also targeted but the station continued to broadcast.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8, saying its aim was to halt rocket attacks by Hamas and its allies. It later ordered a land invasion to find and destroy the warren of Hamas tunnels that crisscrosses the border area.

As night fell over Gaza, army flares illuminated the sky and the sound of intense shelling could be heard. The military warned thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes in areas around Gaza City - usually the prelude to major army strikes.

A number of rockets fired from Gaza were launched toward various regions in southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area. At least one of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. No casualties or damage were reported.

Some 1,085 Gazans, most of them civilians, have died in the 22-day-old conflagration. Israel has lost 48 soldiers and another three civilians have been killed by Palestinian shelling.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

