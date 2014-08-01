FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves $225 million for Israeli 'Iron Dome' system
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate approves $225 million for Israeli 'Iron Dome' system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation on Friday to provide $225 million in emergency funding for Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system.

An earlier version of the funding plan had failed on Thursday when Senate Republicans blocked a broader spending bill that was largely intended to provide money to handle the current immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But lawmakers reached an agreement overnight to pass the missile funding measure.

To become law, the funding plan must still pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Barack Obama. Given U.S. lawmakers traditionally strong support for Israel, it is not expected to encounter significant resistance in the House.

Israel's Iron Dome missile interceptor system, which was partly funded by the United States, has shot down most of the rockets fired at its cities by militants in

Gaza during the current three-week conflict.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
