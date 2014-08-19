FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Israel attacks Gaza targets after rockets fired, recalls Cairo negotiators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and recalled its negotiators from truce talks in Cairo after saying three Palestinian rockets had hit southern Israel, hours before a ceasefire was due to expire.

A Reuters correspondent saw an Israeli plane fire a missile east of Gaza City. The Israeli military said it was attacking “terror targets” across the territory.

An Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the negotiating team to return home.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller and Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by John Stonestreet

