Israel rejects Gaza ceasefire plan, wants changes: government source
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
July 25, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Israel rejects Gaza ceasefire plan, wants changes: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has rejected proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and is seeking changes to the plans, a government source said on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has been pushing for a halt to 18 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip.

Full details of the proposed truce have not been released, but the government official, who declined to be named, said Israel wanted modifications before agreeing to any end to hostilities. Hamas has yet to respond to the proposed ceasefire.

Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Ori Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
