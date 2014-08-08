FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gaza rocket fire towards Israel resumes as ceasefire expires
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2014 / 5:24 AM / 3 years ago

Gaza rocket fire towards Israel resumes as ceasefire expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants resumed firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israeli police and municipal officials said, after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.

There were no reports or casualties or damage after sirens sounded in southern Israel, nor was there any immediate Israeli military response. A spokeswoman for Hamas, the Islamist militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, said it would not extend the truce but talks in Cairo mediated by Egypt would continue.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.