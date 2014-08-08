Gaza rocket fire towards Israel resumes as ceasefire expires

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants resumed firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israeli police and municipal officials said, after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.

There were no reports or casualties or damage after sirens sounded in southern Israel, nor was there any immediate Israeli military response. A spokeswoman for Hamas, the Islamist militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, said it would not extend the truce but talks in Cairo mediated by Egypt would continue.