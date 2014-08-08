Gaza rocket fire towards Israel resumes as ceasefire expires

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants resumed firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israeli police and municipal officials said, after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.
There were no reports or casualties or damage after sirens sounded in southern Israel, nor was there any immediate Israeli military response. A spokeswoman for Hamas, the Islamist militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, said it would not extend the truce but talks in Cairo mediated by Egypt would continue.
Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller