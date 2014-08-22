FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaza mortar bomb kills Israeli child, 4: security sources
#World News
August 22, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Gaza mortar bomb kills Israeli child, 4: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli child in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said.

The boy would be the fourth civilian in Israel to be killed in an attack from the coastal territory since the outbreak of conflict on July 8, and the first Israeli death since an Egyptian-brokered truce broke down earlier this week. More than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, most of them civilians.

Created by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche

