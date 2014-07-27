Israeli military resumes Gaza fighting, says Hamas ignored truce

An Israeli soldier checks his weapon atop a tank near the border with Gaza July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military started fighting again in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, saying Hamas militants had ignored a 24-hour, humanitarian ceasefire requested by the United Nations.

“Following Hamas’ incessant rocket fire throughout the humanitarian window, which was agreed upon for the welfare of the civilian population in Gaza, the (army) will now resume its aerial, naval and ground activity in the Gaza Strip,” a military statement said.

Residents in Gaza reported hearing heavy shelling east of Gaza City shortly after the announcement was made.