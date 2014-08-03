Israel declares humanitarian truce for Monday in most of Gaza

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said its military would hold fire in most of the Gaza Strip for seven hours on Monday to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and for displaced Palestinians to return to their homes, but would fight back if attacked.
The humanitarian truce, beginning at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), would not apply in areas of the southern Gaza town of Rafah where Israeli forces are still operating, a Defence Ministry official said in a statement.
