Israel agrees to extend current Gaza truce: official
#World News
August 6, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Israel agrees to extend current Gaza truce: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has conditionally agreed to extend a ceasefire that ended a month of fighting in Gaza beyond a Friday deadline, an Israeli official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official did not say for how much longer Israel had agreed to extend the truce, only that: “Israel has expressed its readiness to extend the truce under its current terms,” referring to the deal brokered by Egypt that took effect on Tuesday.

Hamas had no immediate comment. S

Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
