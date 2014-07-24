FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadly Gaza school incident 'underscores' need for truce: Kerry spokeswoman
July 24, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Deadly Gaza school incident 'underscores' need for truce: Kerry spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a deadly Gaza school incident on Thursday in which at least 15 people seeking shelter were killed “underscores the need” for a ceasefire and resolution of the conflict.

“This ... underscores the need to end the violence and to achieve a sustainable ceasefire and enduring resolution of the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible,” said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for Kerry, who is trying to secure a truce to curtail 17 days of fighting.

“We again urge all parties to redouble their efforts to protect civilians,” she said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan in Jerusalem; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

