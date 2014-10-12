U.S. calls for renewed commitment to lasting Mideast peace

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves before boarding his airplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Sunday for a renewed commitment to achieving Middle East peace, saying a lasting deal between Israel, the Palestinians and all their neighbors could be achieved.

“Out of this conference must come not just money but a renewed commitment from everybody to work for peace that meets the aspirations of all, for Israelis, for Palestinians for all people of this region. And I promise you the full commitment of president Obama, myself and the United States to try to do that,” Kerry told a Gaza reconstruction conference in Cairo.

“Everything else will be a band aid fix, not a long-term solution... Everything else will be the prisoner of impatience and that has brought us to this unacceptable and unstable status quo.”

The latest round of U.S.-brokered peace talks foundered in April over Israeli objections to a Palestinian political unity pact including the Islamist Hamas movement and Palestinian objections to unremitting Israeli settlement growth.