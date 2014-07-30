Israeli strike kills 15 Palestinians near Gaza market: health official

A Palestinian reacts as smokes rises at the scene of what witnesses said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. Israeli strikes near a market in the eastern Gaza Strip killed 15 Palestinians on Wednesday, the local health ministry said. Residents said that Israeli shelling and two missiles from the air hit the area in Shejaia, on the fringes of the city of Gaza. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli strikes near a market in the eastern Gaza Strip killed 15 Palestinians on Wednesday, the local health ministry said.

Residents said that Israeli shelling and two missiles from the air hit the area in Shejaia, on the fringes of the city of Gaza. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman of the Gaza Health Ministry, said 160 people were also wounded. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was checking the report.

Ninety people were killed in the enclave on Wednesday, according to the ministry.