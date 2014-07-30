FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli strike kills 15 Palestinians near Gaza market: health official
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 30, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli strike kills 15 Palestinians near Gaza market: health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Palestinian reacts as smokes rises at the scene of what witnesses said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. Israeli strikes near a market in the eastern Gaza Strip killed 15 Palestinians on Wednesday, the local health ministry said. Residents said that Israeli shelling and two missiles from the air hit the area in Shejaia, on the fringes of the city of Gaza. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli strikes near a market in the eastern Gaza Strip killed 15 Palestinians on Wednesday, the local health ministry said.

Residents said that Israeli shelling and two missiles from the air hit the area in Shejaia, on the fringes of the city of Gaza. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman of the Gaza Health Ministry, said 160 people were also wounded. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was checking the report.

Ninety people were killed in the enclave on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.