Israeli military says Gaza ceasefire is over
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli military says Gaza ceasefire is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Friday that a Gaza ceasefire that went into effect earlier on Friday is now over and military operations were in progress on the ground.

Asked during a media conference call if the ceasefire was over, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, a military spokesman, said: “Yes. We are continuing our activities on the ground.”

His comments followed reports that 40 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli shelling and Israel had accused Gaza militants of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-brokered truce by firing rockets and mortars.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
