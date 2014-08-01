Israeli military says Gaza ceasefire is over

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Friday that a Gaza ceasefire that went into effect earlier on Friday is now over and military operations were in progress on the ground.

Asked during a media conference call if the ceasefire was over, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, a military spokesman, said: “Yes. We are continuing our activities on the ground.”

His comments followed reports that 40 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli shelling and Israel had accused Gaza militants of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-brokered truce by firing rockets and mortars.