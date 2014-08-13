Two more rockets fired from Gaza hit Israel: police

JERUSLEM (Reuters) - At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip struck Israel on Wednesday, moments before a three-day truce was set to expire, police said.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said two rockets landed in open areas causing no damage or casualties. The attacks occurred as Palestinians announced agreement to extend a truce expiring at 2100 GMT Wednesday for another five days.

Israel had no immediate comment about the deal reached in Cairo.