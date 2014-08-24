FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli air strike kills two men on motorcycle in Gaza: medics
August 24, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli air strike kills two men on motorcycle in Gaza: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike killed two people on a motorcycle in Gaza City early on Sunday, medical officials said, the latest development in the weeks-long conflict with Palestinian militants that has shown no sign of abating.

The Israeli military had no initial comment on the strike and it was unclear if those killed had any particular militant affiliation. Israel launched an offensive on Gaza on July 8, with the declared aim of ending militant rocket fire on its territory.

Egypt, which has been trying to mediate a ceasefire between Islamist Hamas, which dominates Gaza, and Israel, on Saturday called on them to halt hostilities and resume talks. The most recent ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday.

Palestinian health officials say 2,085 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in the small, densely populated coastal enclave. Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and four civilians have been killed.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

