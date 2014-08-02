Israel says ready to keep up Gaza war after tunnels razed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is prepared to continue fighting Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip after the army completes its primary mission of destroying cross-border tunnels from the territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

“After completing the anti-tunnel operation, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will act and continue to act, in accordance with our security needs and only according to our defense needs, until we achieve our objective of restoring security to you, Israel’s citizens,” he said in a televised speech.