FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu orders Israeli response to Gaza rocket fire: official
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Netanyahu orders Israeli response to Gaza rocket fire: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to respond to Gaza rocket fire moments before a three-day truce expired on Wednesday, an Israeli official said.

“With the breach of the ceasefire by Hamas, the prime minister and defense minister ordered the Israeli military to act in response. The order was issued before midnight,” the official told reporters speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hamas had denied involvement in one of two incidents of rocket fire aimed at Israel just before the truce expired at 2100 GMT.

Israel has so far had no comment on a deal Palestinians announced in Cairo saying they had agreed with Israel to extend that truce in a month-old war by another five days, or through Monday.

Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.