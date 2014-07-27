FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, in call with Netanyahu, urges humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
#World News
July 27, 2014 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, in call with Netanyahu, urges humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, speaking by phone on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed the need for an immediate, unconditional humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

Urging a permanent end to hostilities on the basis of the 2012 ceasefire agreement, Obama added that “ultimately, any lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must ensure the disarmament of terrorist groups and the demilitarization of Gaza.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney and Jim Loney

