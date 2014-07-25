FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel to begin 12-hour pause in Gaza hostilities on Saturday: U.S. official
July 25, 2014

Israel to begin 12-hour pause in Gaza hostilities on Saturday: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Israel will begin a 12-hour pause in Gaza hostilities starting at 7 am Israeli time (12 a.m. EDT) on Saturday, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, made the comment when asked about Kerry’s earlier statement on a goodwill gesture by Netanyahu at a press conference in Cairo.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Susan Fenton

