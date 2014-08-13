FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas spokesman denies any rockets fired from Gaza at Israel
August 13, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 3 years ago

Hamas spokesman denies any rockets fired from Gaza at Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A Hamas spokesman denied on Wednesday any rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, after the Israeli military and police reported a rocket launched from the territory had landed in southern Israel.

Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said Hamas “denies there was any rocket fire at the occupation this evening”, referring to Israel. The firing was reported two hours before the expiry of a three-day truce in a more than month-old war, as Egyptian-mediated talks to extend the ceasefire ran into difficulties in Cairo.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Andrew Roche

