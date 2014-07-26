Militants resume firing rockets into Israel from Gaza

GAZA (Reuters) - Militants resumed firing rockets into Israel from Gaza around two hours after the end of a 12-hour ceasefire on Saturday, the armed wing of Islamist group Hamas said.

Warning sirens sounded across the country as rockets were fired as far as the Tel Aviv area, police said.

Israel had offered to extend the truce, which began at 8 a.m. (0100 EST), by four hours, but Hamas said it had not agreed to this.

Gaza’s health ministry said a man was killed in the southern Gaza Strip as a result of tank fire, believed to be the first fatality after the breakdown of the ceasefire. More than 1,000 Gazans, mostly civilians, have died in 19 days of fighting. Forty Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed.

After the ceasefire began early on Saturday, Gazans took advantage of the lull in fighting to retrieve their dead and stock up on food, flooding into the streets to discover scenes of massive destruction in some areas.

Israel’s security cabinet met in the evening to discuss international efforts, led by U.S, Secretary of State John Kerry, to secure a longer lasting truce, but at least one minister said the military operation should be expanded.