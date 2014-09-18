FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reported rocket attack from Gaza was false alarm: Israeli military
September 18, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Reported rocket attack from Gaza was false alarm: Israeli military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said there had been no rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, despite a report on Israel Radio that two projectiles had struck after sirens sounded in the southern border area.

“The sirens were false alarms,” a military spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday, Israel said a mortar bomb was fired at it from the Gaza Strip, in the first such attack since a seven-week war in the enclave ended on Aug. 26.

But Hamas said Palestinians remained committed to the Egyptian-brokered truce.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

