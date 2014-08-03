FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli strike kills seven at U.N. school in Gaza: witnesses
August 3, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli strike kills seven at U.N. school in Gaza: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike killed at least seven people and wounded about 30 others on Sunday in a U.N.-run school in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses and medics said.

The Israeli military declined immediate comment.

A missile launched by an aircraft struck the entrance to the school in the town of Rafah, the witnesses and medics said. Hundreds of Palestinians in the area, where the Israeli military has been battling militants, had been sheltering in the school.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Giles Elgood

